Autopsy confirms body found in reservoir is California girl

Her disappearance triggered a huge search by multiple law enforcement agencies over two weeks, including underwater searches of the reservoir by dive teams.

On Sunday, volunteer searchers with a sonar-equipped group called Adventures with Purpose found Rodni's car upside down with a body inside in about 14 feet (4.2 meters) of water in the reservoir, about 55 feet (16.7 meters) offshore.

How she ended up in the water is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol's major accident investigation team.

The area has curvy roads, and photos of the area where the car was pulled out of the reservoir show a wide expanse of bare shoreline that appears to gradually slope toward the water.

Combined Shape Caption In this undated photo released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office is Kiely Rodni. Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding the 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. (Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this undated photo released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office is Kiely Rodni. Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding the 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. (Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this image from surveillance video released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office is Kiely Rodni at a local business in Truckee, Calif., on Aug. 5, 2022. Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing the missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. (Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this image from surveillance video released by the Placer County Sheriff's Office is Kiely Rodni at a local business in Truckee, Calif., on Aug. 5, 2022. Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing the missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. (Placer County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, center, mother of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, listens to law enforcement during a news conference, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Truckee, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP) Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Combined Shape Caption Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, center, mother of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, listens to law enforcement during a news conference, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Truckee, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP) Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr. Credit: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

Combined Shape Caption Nevada County Sheriff's Capt. Sam Brown answers questions as Sheriff Shannan Moon listens during a news conference in Truckee, Calif., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, about the recovery of Kiely Rodni's vehicle. A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the body had not been identified yet but "we believe it is our missing person." (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Credit: Sara Nevis Credit: Sara Nevis Combined Shape Caption Nevada County Sheriff's Capt. Sam Brown answers questions as Sheriff Shannan Moon listens during a news conference in Truckee, Calif., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, about the recovery of Kiely Rodni's vehicle. A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the body had not been identified yet but "we believe it is our missing person." (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Credit: Sara Nevis Credit: Sara Nevis

Combined Shape Caption Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon speaks at during a news conference in Truckee, Calif., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, about the recovery of Kiely Rodni's vehicle. A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Moon told a press conference that the body had not been identified yet but "we believe it is our missing person." (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Credit: Sara Nevis Credit: Sara Nevis Combined Shape Caption Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon speaks at during a news conference in Truckee, Calif., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, about the recovery of Kiely Rodni's vehicle. A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Moon told a press conference that the body had not been identified yet but "we believe it is our missing person." (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Credit: Sara Nevis Credit: Sara Nevis