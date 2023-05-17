Automaker warns over UK operations and calls for Brexit trade deal renegotiation

In a submission to a parliamentary inquiry into the supply of batteries for electric vehicles released Wednesday, the parent company of Citroen, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall said it may not be able to keep its commitment to manufacture its new fleet of cars in the U.K. without changes to the terms of the deal.

Stellantis said the deal represented a “threat" to its export business and the "sustainability" of its manufacturing operations. The company employs 5,000 people in the U.K. and committed to make electric vehicles in the country two years ago.