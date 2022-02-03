Auto workers vote for independent union at Mexico GM plant

The vote among the roughly 6,500 employees of GM transmission and pickup plants in the northern Mexico city of Silao was a major test of whether a measure of freedom has come to Mexican labor practices.

Workers chose the Independent Union of Auto Industry Workers, known by its initials in Spanish as Sinttia, by a wide margin over two days of voting. Sinttia received 4,192 votes, putting it well ahead of three other labor organizations, the Federal Center of Labor Reconciliation and Registry said Thursday.