Authorities: Top Mexico official helped smuggle drugs to US

Cienfuegos was indicted by a grand jury in the Eastern District of New York on Aug. 14, 2019.

Cienfuegos was scheduled to make an initial appearance later Friday in federal court in Los Angeles, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said. His lawyer was to traveling LA from Mexico.

Cienfuegos, 72, was expected to be transferred to New York, where his case is being handled.

The defense secretary post positioned Cienfuegos as a critical figure in efforts by Mexico and its allies to combat drug trafficking.

He was arrested Thursday upon arrival at Los Angeles International Airport. A senior Mexican official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to give details of the case, said Cienfuegos was arrested with family members who were released and he was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Cienfuegos is the highest-ranking former Cabinet official arrested since top Mexican security official Genaro Garcia Luna was taken in to custody in Texas in 2019. Garcia Luna, who served under former President Felipe Calderón, has pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking charges.

The arrest of Cienfuego is a tough blow for Mexico, where the army and navy are some of the few remaining respected public institutions.

Current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has vowed to go after corruption and lawbreaking under past administrations, but he has relied more heavily on the army — and given it more tasks, ranging from building infrastructure projects to distributing medical supplies — than any other president in recent history.

This story has been corrected to say Cienfuegos is Mexico’s former defense secretary, not foreign defense secretary.

FILE - In this April 16, 2016 file photo, Mexico's Defense Secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda salutes soldiers at the Number 1 military camp in Mexico City. Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard wrote in his Twitter account Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, that U.S. Ambassador Christopher Landau had informed him that Gen. Cienfuegos has been arrested in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File) Credit: Marco Ugarte Credit: Marco Ugarte