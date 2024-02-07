Crews search for missing Marine Corps helicopter carrying 5 troops from Nevada to California

The five U.S. Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Miramar.

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Miramar Air Station in San Diego is coordinating search and rescue efforts with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and the Civil Air Patrol, the Marine Corps said. Calls to the public affairs office were not answered Wednesday morning and no further details were provided in the statement.

The Sheriff’s Department was notified at 1 a.m. that the craft was overdue for arrival at Miramar and was last seen in the area of Pine Valley, a mountainous region about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of downtown San Diego, said Lt. Matthew Carpenter.

Waves of heavy downpours hit the area throughout the night from an historic storm that has drenched California this week.

It was unclear what time the helicopter took off from Nevada or why it was flying back in the storm.

The National Weather Service in San Diego called for 6 to 10 inches (15 to 25 centimeters) of snow in the mountains above 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) and gusty winds late Wednesday. On Tuesday afternoon a tornado warning was issued but quickly canceled with the weather service saying the storm was not capable of forming a twister.

The CH-53E is a heavy lift helicopter is used for transporting troops and equipment in roles such as launching amphibious assaults and supply missions, according to the Naval Air System Command website. It has three engines and is about 99 feet (30 meters) long.