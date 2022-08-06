Authorities in Uganda suspend prominent LGBTQ rights group

The case against Sexual Minorities Uganda stems from the group's name itself. The registrar of companies declined to register that name, saying it was unsuitable. A judge agreed, and the group's appeal to a higher court is awaiting judgement, Mugisha said.

He said that because of the hostility to his group over the years, he decided to run it as “an association” instead of an NGO.

Homosexuality is illegal in Uganda under a colonial-era law that criminalizes sex acts “against the order of nature,” and LGBTQ people face widespread discrimination.

Some Ugandan officials have urged tough new legislation after a panel of judges nullified an anti-gay law enacted by President Yoweri Museveni in 2014 amid international condemnation.

That law, invalidated because it had been passed by lawmakers during a session that lacked a quorum, prescribed punishments of up to life in prison for individuals convicted of engaging in same-sex activity.

The original version of that bill, first introduced in 2009, included the death penalty for what it called aggravated acts of homosexuality.