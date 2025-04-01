Volcano begins erupting in southwestern Iceland after a nearby town and spa are evacuated

Iceland's Met Office says a volcano is erupting in the southwestern part of the country
LONDON (AP) — A volcano is erupting in southwestern Iceland, the country's Met office said Tuesday.

The announcement comes after authorities evacuated a nearby town and the Blue Lagoon spa earlier in the day.

Magma began flowing at a volcano near the town of Grindavik, where some 40 homes have been evacuated, national broadcaster RUV said. The community, located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, was largely evacuated a year ago when the volcano came to life after lying dormant for 800 years.

The magma flow began at about 6:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) accompanied by an intense earthquake storm similar to previous eruptions, the Icelandic Met Office said.

