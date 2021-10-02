Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found

The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were among the hundreds of authorities searching for Marcano. Meanwhile, friends and family held a prayer vigil and passed out flyers desperate to find the missing teen.

The sheriff says cellphone records from Caballero led them to the area, showing he was at the apartment for about 20 minutes the night she was reported missing.

Mina says they notified her parents just hours ago, adding “our hearts are broken.”

“Everyone wanted this outcome to be different," he said. “As a sheriff, as a father, obviously we are grieving at the loss of Miya.”

Caballero 's criminal history revealed one prior arrest in the state. In December 2013, he was arrested in Polk County on charges of using a destructive device resulting in property damage and discharging a weapon on school property, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

An arrest report said Polk County sheriff’s deputies were called to the campus of Warner University after a report of a bomb going off inside a dorm. The explosive turned out to be a toilet bowl cleaner concoction inside a plastic drink bottle. The report said Caballero admitted to using the improvised explosive as a “prank” on other residents of the dorm. No one was injured.

The apartment complex, Arden Villa, released a statement saying “all potential employees are vetted through a national background check services provider,” and no records of burglary or sexual assault were found involving Caballero.