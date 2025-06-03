Authorities are searching for a Washington state father of 3 dead girls

A police news released noted that it is unknown if Decker, a former military member, is armed.

On Friday, the mother of the girls, ages 9, 8 and 5, reported to police that their father didn't return them after a planned visit, police said.

Over the weekend, police looked for the children and Decker, who was believed to be living out of a white 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck with Washington plates.

Decker's unoccupied truck was located Monday near a campground, police said. During a search, officers found the bodies of the three girls.

A search began for Decker.

Anyone who may have seen Decker since Friday or knows his current location is asked to call 911.

“Due to safety concerns do not attempt to contact or approach Decker,” police said.