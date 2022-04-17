US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

The State Law Enforcement Division said in an email there were no reported fatalities in the early shooting at the club in Hampton County. No information was immediately available on the severity of the injuries. The SLED says it was asked to investigate by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office. Hampton County is roughly 80 miles (about 129 kilometers) west of Charleston.

In Pittsburgh, meanwhile, two minors were killed and at least eight people were injured during a shooting at a house party. The shooting, which followed an altercation, happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where hundreds of people had gathered — the “vast majority” of them underage, Chief Scott Schubert of the Pittsburgh police department told reporters.