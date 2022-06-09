Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg and a fourth victim was critically injured. The suspect then fled in a vehicle and was tracked down by Maryland State Police, according to the news release.

The suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire, the sheriff's office said. Both were being treated for their injuries. Gov. Larry Hogan, who was briefed on the shooting, said that the man opened fire on troopers before at least one officer returned fire and wounded the suspect.