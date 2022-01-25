Author Nathan Harris earns Gaines Award for debut novel

Harris said he was thrilled to learn his work had earned such high praise.

“You go into writing books and never expect much,” Harris said. “You hope to have this sort of flow or trajectory upwards but never expect it. To get an honor like this is so surreal. It's all so surreal to see my name next to that of Ernest Gaines.”

Harris said Gaines' work continues to move readers around the world.

“His mission was to promote literacy and a love of literature, and I do not take it lightly that I now have an opportunity to further that mission. I follow in Mr. Gaines' footsteps and the footsteps of previous winners of this award, and that is the greatest distinction of all,” Harris said.

Originally from Ashland, Oregon, Harris, 29, graduated in 2020 with a fine arts master’s degree from the Michener Center at the University of Texas. He has won the University of Oregon’s Kidd Prize and was a finalist for the Tennessee Williams Fiction Prize. Oprah Winfrey also selected his book for her global reading club, helping it break into the New York Times bestsellers list for two weeks in July.

Harris said he's been writing his whole life.

“I was one of those elementary kids who wasn't good at math or science or sports, though I tried,” he said. “But I could always keep people interested in my stories. I kept at it through high school and college and here we are. I think I was put here to share stories with people and I'm glad it worked out. I really didn't have much of a Plan B."

A national panel of judges selected Harris' work out of 36 entries, a record number of eligible submissions, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation said.

Previous winners of the award include “Everywhere You Don’t’ Belong” by Gabriel Bump, “Lot” by Bryan Washington, “A Lucky Man” by Jamel Brinkley, “Birds of Opulence” by Crystal Wilkinson, “Welcome to Braggsville” by T. Geronimo Johnson, “The Cutting Season” by Attica Locke, “We Are Only Taking What We Need” by Stephanie Powell Watts and “How to Read the Air” by Dinaw Mengestu.

Gaines was a native of Oscar in Pointe Coupee Parish, which was the setting for many of his novels. He died in 2019 at the age of 86. His critically acclaimed novel, “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” was adapted into a television movie that won nine Emmy awards. His 1993 novel, “A Lesson Before Dying,” won the National Book Critics Circle Award for fiction.