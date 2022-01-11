Author Kwame Alexander to launch new trilogy this fall

The book will be published Sept. 22, Little Brown & Company announced Tuesday. According to the publisher, the three books follow the lives of 11-year-old Kofi and his family from pre-colonial Ghana to the “woes and wonders” they face in Europe and America.

“Every story has a beginning, a middle, and an end," Alexander said in a statement. "I wrote this one because people need to know that the middle (passage) was not our beginning. I wanted to speak the truth about the history of African Americans, because while most of us are aware of the American part it’s time for us to know more about the African part, right?”