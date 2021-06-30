Author Joy Williams honored by Library of Congress

Williams is this year's recipient of the Library of Congress Prize for American Fiction, an honor previously given to Toni Morrison, Philip Roth and Don DeLillo among others.

“Her work reveals the strange and unsettling grace just beneath the surface of our lives. In a story, a moment, a single sentence, it can force us to reimagine how we see ourselves, how we understand each other — and how we relate to the natural world," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in a statement Wednesday.