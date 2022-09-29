Author Dangarembga found guilty in Zimbabwe rights protest

Dagarembga and Barnes argued in court that they were merely exercising their right to freedom of expression.

The judge, Magistrate Barbara Mateko, disagreed and ruled the pair were intent on provoking violence.

“Clearly they wanted to pass a message. It was not peaceful at all," Mateko said in her judgment. “They were expressing opinions and it was meant to provoke.”

The 63-year-old Dagarembga won the prestigious Peace Prize of the German Book Trade last year. Her works include the “Nervous Conditions" trilogy, made up of the bestselling “Nervous Conditions” (1988), “The Book of Not” (2006) and "This Mournable Body" (2018).

Dangarembga was the first Black woman to win the prize and was praised by the award's judges as “not just one of her country’s most important artists but also a widely audible voice of Africa in contemporary literature.”

They pointed to her commitment to promoting culture, human rights and political change in Zimbabwe.

Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi Credit: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi