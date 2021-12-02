Austria's new chancellor resigns; predecessor quits politics

Kurz said Thursday that he had always done his best to “move our beautiful Austria a little bit in the right direction,” but acknowledged having made some mistakes during his 10-year career.

Still, Kurz insisted: “I’m neither a saint, nor a criminal.”

“I’m a human being with strengths and weaknesses,” he told reporters in Vienna, adding that he looked forward to defending himself against the corruption allegations in court.

After resigning as chancellor, Kurz became the Austrian People's Party's parliamentary leader. The position afforded him immunity from prosecution until it was lifted last month.

Kurz said the recent birth of his first child had prompted the decision to leave politics.

Austrian media reported that Interior Minister Karl Nehammer could replace Kurz as the head of the Austrian People’s Party and then also succeed Schallenberg as chancellor.

Caption Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces that he is quitting politics, two months after stepping down as leader amid corruption allegations, during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Caption Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces that he is quitting politics, two months after stepping down as leader amid corruption allegations, during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Credit: Lisa Leutner

Caption Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces that he is quitting politics, two months after stepping down as leader amid corruption allegations, during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Caption Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces that he is quitting politics, two months after stepping down as leader amid corruption allegations, during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Credit: Lisa Leutner

Caption Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces that he is quitting politics, two months after stepping down as leader amid corruption allegations, during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Caption Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces that he is quitting politics, two months after stepping down as leader amid corruption allegations, during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Credit: Lisa Leutner

Caption Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces that he is quitting politics, two months after stepping down as leader amid corruption allegations, during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Caption Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces that he is quitting politics, two months after stepping down as leader amid corruption allegations, during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Credit: Lisa Leutner

Caption Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces that he is quitting politics, two months after stepping down as leader amid corruption allegations, during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Caption Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces that he is quitting politics, two months after stepping down as leader amid corruption allegations, during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Credit: Lisa Leutner

Caption Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg talks at a press conference in Tulln, Austria, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Austria’s lockdown has officially been extended until Dec. 11 as planned amid signs that the measures are helping to bring down a sky-high coronavirus infection rate. A parliamentary committee signed off Tuesday on the extension of the country’s fourth national lockdown of the pandemic that started on Nov. 22. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Caption Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg talks at a press conference in Tulln, Austria, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Austria’s lockdown has officially been extended until Dec. 11 as planned amid signs that the measures are helping to bring down a sky-high coronavirus infection rate. A parliamentary committee signed off Tuesday on the extension of the country’s fourth national lockdown of the pandemic that started on Nov. 22. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner) Credit: Lisa Leutner Credit: Lisa Leutner