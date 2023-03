Austrian police warn of possible threat to Vienna churches

“Police officers are equipped with bulletproof helmets and vests and assault rifles. They will carry out surveillance activities and also carry out checks in road traffic,” police spokesman Markus Dittrich told local radio station Radio Wien.

He did not give any further details on the background of the threat but said that more police would be seen patrolling in the vicinity of churches.

Police called on people not to spread images or video of deployed police officers on social media.

In 2020, a man who had previously tried to join the Islamic State group rampaged in Vienna armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest, shooting dead four people before he was killed by police.