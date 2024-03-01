Austrian police investigate 17 people on suspicion of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl

They are suspected of serious sexual abuse of a minor and pornographic depiction of a minor, Finda said.

The offenses are alleged to have taken place between February and June 2023 in garages, at perpetrators' apartments and other locations in Vienna. In one case, force allegedly was used; in the rest, the victim was verbally pressured into sex, investigators said.

The victim and her mother reported the case to authorities in October.

Following extensive investigations, the 13 known suspects ages 14 and above were questioned on Thursday, Finda said. Some admitted to the allegations and others rejected them; one of them was arrested for resisting officers. Investigators are still examining material on their cellphones.