Austrian parliament approves vaccine mandate for adults

FILE- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer presents new COVID19 regulations at a press conference in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 6, 2022. Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, on plans to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the adult population, the first of its kind in Europe. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)
FILE- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer presents new COVID19 regulations at a press conference in Vienna, Austria, Jan. 6, 2022. Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, on plans to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the adult population, the first of its kind in Europe. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)

Updated 6 minutes ago
VIENNA (AP) — Austria’s parliament voted Thursday to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults from Feb. 1, the first of its kind in Europe.

Lawmakers voted 137 to 33 in favor of the mandate, which will apply to all residents of Austria aged 18 and over. Exemptions are made for pregnant women, people who for medical reasons can’t be vaccinated, or who have recovered from a coronavirus infection in the past six months.

Officials say the mandate is necessary because vaccination rates remain too low in the small Alpine country.

Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein, speaking in parliament Thursday afternoon, called the measure a “big, and, for the first time, also lasting step” in Austria’s fight against the pandemic.

“This is how we can manage to escape the cycle of opening and closing, of lockdowns,” he said, noting that it’s about fighting not just omicron, but any future variants that might emerge. “That is why this law is so urgently needed right now.”

The Austrian government first announced the plan for a universal vaccine mandate at the same time it imposed a since-lifted lockdown in November, and amid concern that Austria’s vaccination rate was comparatively low for Western Europe. As of Wednesday, 71.8% of the population of 8.9 million was considered fully vaccinated.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s governing coalition worked with two of the three opposition parties in parliament on the plan to implement the mandate. It calls for the vaccine mandate to go into effect at the beginning of February, but enforcement will start in mid-March.

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

FILE - Kurt Switil, left, receives a Pfizer vaccination against the coronavirus in Vienna, April 10, 2021. Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, on plans to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the adult population, the first of its kind in Europe. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)

FILE - Kurt Switil, left, receives a Pfizer vaccination against the coronavirus in Vienna, April 10, 2021. Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, on plans to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the adult population, the first of its kind in Europe. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)
FILE - Kurt Switil, left, receives a Pfizer vaccination against the coronavirus in Vienna, April 10, 2021. Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, on plans to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the adult population, the first of its kind in Europe. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)

FILE - A man takes part in a demonstration against the country's coronavirus restrictions in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 20, 2021. Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, on plans to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the adult population, the first of its kind in Europe. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)

FILE - A man takes part in a demonstration against the country's coronavirus restrictions in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 20, 2021. Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, on plans to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the adult population, the first of its kind in Europe. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)
FILE - A man takes part in a demonstration against the country's coronavirus restrictions in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 20, 2021. Austria's parliament is due to vote Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, on plans to introduce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the adult population, the first of its kind in Europe. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner, File)

