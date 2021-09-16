Austrian minister: Turkey uses migrants to pressure EU

“The red line in Austria is relocation, because we accepted already a huge amount of asylum-seekers," said Edtstadler. “And it is also a question of integration, where we face a lot of challenges still today."

Christodoulides repeated that Cyprus has received the most first-time asylum applications relative to its population than any other EU member country for the fourth straight year. He said close to 80% of those asylum-seekers come from Turkey directly or through ethnically split Cyprus' breakaway north.

Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot state in the north.

Cyprus has accused Turkey of deliberately channeling asylum-seekers to Cyprus. Christodoulides said it's Ankara's “deplorable" policy to “instrumentalize human lives" in order to “score political gains from the European Union."

The Cypriot foreign minister suggested that the EU could cut off funding to Turkey for failing to live up to its obligations under a 2016 to stem the flow of migrants heading toward Europe, in return for visa-free travel for Turkish citizens and substantial EU financial support.

Turkey, which already hosts the world’s largest refugee population, including 3.7 million Syrians, is concerned about a potential influx of refugees fleeing the Taliban.

“So as a European Union, we need to react and send a clear message to Turkey," Christodoulides said.

