Austrian ex-vice chancellor acquitted in corruption trial

Strache was accused of procuring a post on the supervisory board of Asfinag, a government-owned company that manages Austria's highway system, for businessman Siegfried Stieglitz in exchange for donations to an organization close to the politician's far-right Freedom Party.

The Vienna state court acquitted both Strache and Stieglitz, citing insufficient evidence, the Austria Press Agency reported. Strache said afterward he was "grateful and relieved that the false accusations could be disproven over the course of the trial ... and that there was an acquittal.”