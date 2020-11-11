Austrian Cabinet agrees to broad new anti-terror measures

Authorities in Austria have identified the attacker as 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai, a dual national of Austria and North Macedonia who had a previous conviction for trying to join the Islamic State group in Syria and had been given early release in December.

An investigation has been launched into why Austria didn’t have Fejzulai under observation despite being tipped off by Slovakian authorities that he had tried to purchase ammunition at a shop in Bratislava in July.

Included in the measures is a proposal to make it possible to strip people of Austrian citizenship if they are convicted of terror-related offenses.

Austrian authorities have said they have been working closely with the FBI on the investigation, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s office said separately that he talked Wednesday with his Austrian counterpart, offering further support from Washington for the investigation.