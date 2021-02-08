Austria warns against travel to Tyrol, eases virus curbs

Austria's overall relaxation of restrictions is far from complete. People going to the hairdresser will need to show a negative test result that is at most 48 hours old. In shops, customers have to wear full protective masks rather than just fabric face coverings.

Restaurants and hotels remain closed, and authorities say they won’t reopen this month. Border checks are in place, with new arrivals required to quarantine for 10 days.

Austria's lockdown had been in place since Dec. 26. While the government has said that Austria needs to get as close as possible to an infection level of 50 new cases per 100,000 residents over seven days, the figure is still considerably higher -- currently 104.

The government's decision to go ahead with relaxing restrictions has drawn criticism, with the opposition leader arguing that reopening more than schools is a significant risk.

A woman with masks shops in a reopened store after lock down in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak

Visitors with a masks observes a seal in an enclosure at the Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Visitors can visit the zoo again after 97 days lock down. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak

A man in a mask goes to a reopened hairdresser after lock down in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak

A visitor with a masks observes an orangutan in an enclosure at the Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Visitors can visit the zoo again after 97 days lock down. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak