Austria tamps down New Year's Eve parties to fight omicron

Despite the country’s current “good position,” Reich said new restrictions are necessary because omicron “will bring drastic changes to us as well.”

Starting on Dec. 27, restaurants must close at 10 p.m., including on New Year’s Eve. Reich also urged people to rethink their New Year’s celebrations: “Celebrate New Year’s Eve in small groups,” she said.

In addition, officials said they would impose new limits and requirements for large gatherings, which will require proof that attendees are vaccinated or recently recovered.

Indoor and outdoor gatherings without assigned seating will be capped at 25 people. With assigned seating and masks, that number rises to 500; with an additional PCR test, to 1,000. Events at which all attendees have received a vaccine booster dose can handle up to 2,000 people.

Austria also added four European countries — the U.K., Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway — to its list of “virus variant areas,” which comes with stricter entry requirements.

Those who have received a booster vaccine and come with a recent negative PCR test will be allowed entry from those countries without quarantining. Austrian and EU citizens who do not meet those requirements will still be allowed to enter, but will face a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

