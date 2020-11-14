Austria shuts schools, most stores, to curb spread of virus

In addition to restaurants and leisure facilities, which have been shut for almost two weeks, authorities in Austria are ordering the closure of hairdressers, sports facilities and libraries.

Health Minister Rudolf Anschober warned that many medical workers are nearing exhaustion, saying the new infection-control measures are "the last chance to stop a collapse of the hospitals.”

His words were echoed by doctors in neighboring Germany, who have called for the government to provide greater financial assurances to hospitals so non-urgent surgeries can be postponed and staffs can concentrate on critically ill COVID patients.

A German doctors union and four medical associations said in a joint statement Saturday that unless the strain on personnel can be eased, “many intensive care units in particular will soon pass breaking point.”

Germany had more than 141 new cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants in the past week. Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet senior officials Monday to discuss whether existing measures imposed for the month of November are sufficient.

There has been widespread support for the restrictions in Germany, but a vocal minority - supported by far-right extremists - has staged regular protests against public health rules and regulations such as the requirement to wear masks.

Police in the central city of Frankfurt used water cannons Saturday against both the participants of an anti-mask rally and counter-protesters.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, walks at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz pauses as he makes an address behind a plexiglass shield, at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak) Credit: Ronald Zak Credit: Ronald Zak

The police use a water cannon on the opponents of the "lateral thinking" demonstration in the city centre under the motto "No lockdown for Bembeltown! " in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Nov.14, 2020. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Credit: Boris Roessler

A woman takes part in a demonstration against the government's Corona restrictions in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst