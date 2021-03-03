Austria plans vaccine drive in area hit by SA virus variant

The plan “is our opportunity to eliminate the variant in the Schwaz district,” Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said. He said numbers of active cases have already fallen.

The variant first identified in South Africa is a source of particular concern because of doubts over whether all vaccines currently available are fully effective against it.

Austrian officials said they have been able to bring forward the delivery of 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Tyrol in cooperation with the European Union's executive Committee and the manufacturers.

The Schwaz vaccination plan is to be part of a research project into vaccinations and the South African variant.