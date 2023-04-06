Austria: 35 migrants found in trailer, driver arrested

The Polish-registered vehicle drove the wrong way out of a highway rest area near Klagenfurt on Wednesday afternoon, triggering traffic spikes that damaged its tires and caused some of them to catch fire, police in Carinthia province said in a statement. The driver extinguished the flames.

Witnesses reported the incident to highway police, and the vehicle was towed to nearby Villach, where the truck was taken into a garage for repairs. Police say the driver, a 68-year-old Turkish citizen, contacted his “boss,” who became agitated when told the work wouldn't be finished until the following morning and pushed for the repairs to be completed as quickly as possible.