Austria: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in balcony collapse

Police in Upper Austria province, west of Vienna, said the balcony in the town of Lenzing collapsed Monday afternoon and the four people who were on it fell about 3 1/2 meters (11 1/2 feet).

A 55-woman was flown to a hospital in Linz, where she died on Monday night. Her 4-year-old grandson was only slightly hurt, but the boy's mother and another woman who was visiting were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.