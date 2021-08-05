Australia's Palmer takes skateboarding gold in men's park

Palmer was the only skater to break past the 90-point mark in the competition at the Ariake Urban Sports Park — and he did so twice in the final. His 94.04 with his first run put huge pressure on the seven other finalists to go big. Most went too big, with repeated falls, as they tried to catch him.

He then pushed the gold even further out of reach with his third and final run that scored 95.83.

His gold was the first medal in skateboarding for Australia. The golds in the other three events — men's street and women's park and street — all went to Japanese skaters.

