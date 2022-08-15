Australia's Liz Cambage leaves WNBA 'for the time being'

“While I’ll miss rocking the purple and gold, I’ll be taking this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors,” the four-time All-Star said in an Instagram post. “Thank you to all my supporters, family and friends for all the love and light you continue to surround me with."

The Sparks were in the hunt for a playoff spot when Cambage left the team on July 26. The team lost eight of their final nine games and finished out of the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Los Angeles had traded away its first-round pick for the 2023 draft, meaning it won't benefit from missing the playoffs.