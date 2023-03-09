Australian PM kicks off India visit with cricket event

Albanese will leave later Thursday for Mumbai, where he will visit India's homemade aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, which was commissioned into the Indian navy in September.

The two leaders will hold official talks Friday in New Delhi.

“Australia and India are important partners,” Albanese said in Perth before leaving for India. “We share common values. We are both vibrant democracies. We have an interest in improving our economic relations.”

He said India, along with Indonesia, would grow to be the third- and fourth-largest economies in the world, which presented “an incredible opportunity” for Australia.

India’s goods exports to Australia stood at $8.3 billion and imports from the country aggregated to $16.75 billion in 2021-22, according to the economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative.

While India’s exports range from agriculture, garments and railway engines to telecom, 95% of India’s imports from Australia are raw materials and mining products needed by Indian industry.

Both leaders have expressed their commitments to a “free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific." They stress the progress of the Quad, an alliance of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, that aims to counter China’s rising influence in Asia.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP