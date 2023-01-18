Australian Open lookahead: Andy Murray tries for 3rd round

Women’s Second Round: No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 Jessica Pegula beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 7-6 (5); No. 6 Maria Sakkari beat Diana Shnaider 3-6, 7-5, 6-3; Anhelina Kalinina beat No. 15 Petra Kvitova 7-5, 6-4.

Men’s Second Round: Mackenzie McDonald beat No. 1 Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 7-5; No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Alex Molcan 3-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2; No. 15 Jannik Sinner beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2, 6-2; No. 16 Frances Tiafoe beat Shang Juncheng 6-4, 6-4, 6-1.

STAT OF THE DAY

2 — Number of times since 2005 that Nadal has lost at the Australian Open before the quarterfinals — a first-round exit in 2016 and Wednesday's second-round defeat.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It’s OK. It’s allowed. It’s allowed. I’m not going to get fined or anything.” — Maria Sakkari, defending her coach's instructions during her match, which is permitted this year at the Australian Open for the first time.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports