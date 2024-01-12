Australian Open: Djokovic gets a daytime start for first time in 2024 tournament

Ten-time champion Novak Djokovic plays in the day session for the first time this tournament, taking on 35-year-old Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Sunday. Mannarino is into the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time. No. 4 Jannik Sinner will get an afternoon start against Karen Khachanov. Australia’s top player, Alex de Minaur, faces 5th-ranked Andrey Rublev. Defending women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka is against Amanda Anisimova, an American who has won four of their five matches. And No. 4-seeded Coco Gauff continues her bid for back-to-back Grand Slam titles when she meets Magdalena Frech.

BETTING FAVORITES

FanDuel Sportsbook lists Novak Djokovic as a hot favorite at minus-3,500 to beat Adrian Mannarino in their fourth-round match. Mannarino, who has won in five sets in all three rounds so far, is a plus-2,000 chance. In the women's event, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is minus-480 to beat Amanda Anisimova. But the American, who is list at plus-370, has won four of their five previous meetings. A plus figure represents longer odds, in which case you'll win more for your wager. A minus figure means you're betting on a more likely outcome — as deemed by FanDuel.

THE SINGLES SCHEDULE

Melbourne’s time zone is 16 hours ahead of the East Coast of the United States, so when Day 8 begins at 11 a.m. local time on Sunday, it’ll be 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. This is the first time the tournament is a 15-day event.

Here is the remaining singles schedule in Australia:

—Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

—Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

—Thursday: Women’s Semifinals

—Friday: Men’s Semifinals

—Saturday: Women’s Final

—Sunday: Men’s Final

HOW TO WATCH THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN ON TV

—In the U.S.: ESPN

—Other countries are listed here.

KEY RESULTS IN SATURDAY’S DAY SESSION?

Women’s singles: No. 12 Zheng Qinwen beat Wang Jafan 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (8); No. 18 Victoria Azarenka beat No. 11 Jelena Ostapenko 6-1, 7-5; Dayana Yastremska beat No. 27 Emma Navarro 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Anna Kalinskaya beat Sloane Stephens 6-7 (8), 6-1, 6-4; No. 26 Jasmine Paolini beat Anna Blinkova 7-6 (1), 6-4; Oceane Dodin beat Clara Burel 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s singles: No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz beat Shang Juncheng 6-1, 6-1, 1-0 ret; No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz beat No. 21 Ugo Humbert 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3; Miomir Kecmanovic beat No. 14 Tommy Paul 6-4, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-0; Arthur Cazaux beat No. 28 Tallon Griekspoor 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

GET CAUGHT UP

What to read about the Australian Open:

— Basic facts and figures about the tournament

— No handshakes. Ukraine players have a message

— Li Na makes a surprise visit to see Zheng

— Can too many tennis ball changes cause injury?

— A courtside bar is dividing opinion

— Players complain about a rule change for spectators

— 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva beats 3-time major finalist Ons Jabeur

— 2022 Australian Open runnerup Danielle Collins announces a 2024 retirement

— The pressure is off Coco Gauff

— A look at the draw in Melbourne

— Men to watch

— Women to watch

A TENNIS QUIZ

Try your hand at the AP's Australian Open quiz.

STATS TO KNOW

30 — The number of times two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka has reached the fourth round of a major.

7 – Dayana Yastremska's streak of first-round losses in Grand Slams before this Australian Open.

WORDS TO KNOW

“I was feeling super-happy to meet her and have the chance to talk with her because I never talked with her in person. That was feeling really special for me. I feel she’s much more beautiful than when I saw her on TV.” — Zheng Qinwen on meeting 2014 champion Li Na behind the scenes.

“I played handball during many years. I think that’s why I have a big shoulder and I can serve very fast on court. I did seven years of handball in a good team.” — Arthur Cazaux explains the reason for his big serve.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis