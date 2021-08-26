Australian mourns beloved aunt with heart-shaped love ewes

He discovered that if he spelled the names of his favorite musical bands with grain dropped from the back of a truck that the flock would roughly adopt the same shape for several minutes.

“It certainly lifted my spirits back in the drought,” Jackson said.

“This heart that I’ve done for my auntie, it certainly seems like it’s had a bit of an effect across Australia,” he added, referring to emotional social media responses.

“Maybe we all just need to give ourselves a big virtual hug,” he said.

Jackson said he was lucky to have any grain left on his property after a mouse plague this year that followed the drought.

He continues to supplement the pregnant ewes’ diet with grain to improve their condition before they give birth.