Australian Grand Prix Formula 1 race canceled in November

“When you’ve halved the number of people coming into the country, when you’ve got 10% of people vaccinated when you want and need 70 or 80% to have had the jab, we’re not at that point,” Andrews said. “The timing doesn’t quite line up, and that makes it very, very challenging.”

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation presented a COVID-safe plan to the Australian government, suggesting the event could be run safely with the drivers and crews operating within a biosecure bubble.

Formula One already has a race scheduled in Sao Paulo, Brazil for Nov. 7, which left little time for a potential hotel quarantine before the Australian race.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports