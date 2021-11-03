Australian girl, 4, found alive after vanishing from tent

She was reunited with her mother Ellie Smith and stepfather Jake Gliddon soon after.

“Our family is whole again,” the mother said on social media.

It is unclear whether a 1 million Australian dollar ($743,000) reward offered five days after her disappearance led police to her.

She disappeared between 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. on the second day of a camping trip with her parents and younger sister Isla. The children had been in a compartment of the tent separate from the parents.

Police suspected she had been abducted because a zipper on a tent flap had been raised to a height that she could not have reached.

Forensic scientists had examined the exterior of the family home for evidence that a predator had stalked Cleo and attempted to break in.

The disappearance had captivated the nation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked police for finding Cleo and supporting her family.

“What wonderful, relieving news. Cleo Smith has been found and is home safe and sound,” Morrison tweeted.

“Our prayers answered,” Morrison added.