Australia to seek WTO intervention in barley row with China

China is the Australian barley growers’ largest market. The grain is among a growing number of commodities that China has targeted as bilateral relations plumb new depths.

Trade in Australian seafood, wood, beef and wine has also been disrupted since Australia angered China by requesting an independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia is seeking clarification of recent Chinese state media reports that Australian coal imports have been banned.

Birmingham said China had “accumulated a series of decisions that look like sanctions against Australia.”

Asked about the reports on coal exports, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday that Australia “dresses up as a victim” while China complied with its own laws, regulations and international practices.