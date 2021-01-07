Australia sweltered through its 4th-hottest year in 2020

“You could say that the fourth-warmest year on record is our warmest La Nina year,” Watkins said.

“But this year started very hot and dry and ended more like La Nina. So it’s arguable whether you’d say it was really influenced for enough of the year to expect it to be cooler,” he added.

The hottest temperature in Australia for 2020 was 48.9 degrees Celsius (120 degrees Fahrenheit) recorded at the height of the wildfire emergency at Penrith in New South Wales state on Jan. 4. It was the hottest temperature ever recorded in the Sydney area.

Australia’s other hottest years were 2013 and 2005.

Australia’s daily temperature was 1.15 degrees Celsius (2.07 degrees Fahrenheit) above average last year and rainfall was 4% above average despite a parched start to the year.

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, a firefighter backs away from the flames after lighting a controlled burn near Tomerong, Australia, in an effort to contain a larger fire nearby. Australia has sweltered through its fourth-hottest year on record despite the usually cooling impact in recent months of the La Nina climate pattern, the nation’s weather bureau said on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft,File) Credit: Rick Rycroft Credit: Rick Rycroft

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, flames from the Morton Fire consume a home near Bundanoon, Australia. Australia has sweltered through its fourth-hottest year on record despite the usually cooling impact in recent months of the La Nina climate pattern, the nation’s weather bureau said on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger