Australia sticks to US nuclear subs despite French criticism

“It was not in a confrontation with China because these were not nuclear-powered submarines,” Macron said through an interpreter.

But Albanese’s predecessor Prime Minister Scott Morrison chose the “exact opposite: To enter into a confrontation by going nuclear,” Macron added.

When the AUKUS deal was announced in September last year, China’s foreign ministry condemned the export of U.S. nuclear technology as “highly irresponsible.” Some of Australia’s neighbors fear it could lead to an arms race in the region.

Asked if Australia was creating a nuclear confrontation with China, Albanese replied: “President Macron is entitled to put forward his views, as he does in a very forthright way.”

“He’s entitled to make whatever comments he wants as the leader of France,” Albanese added.

Albanese suggested there was no ill-feeling between the leaders, saying, “We had a very friendly exchange, as we always do” when they met Thursday night in Bangkok.

Last year, Macron accused Morrison of lying to him over the deal and refused to take the Australian leader’s phone calls for weeks after the contract for a dozen submarines was scrapped.

Macron on Thursday said the prospect of France supplying Australia with submarines remained “on the table.”

Albanese said Australia was continuing to discuss with France “how we can cooperate in defense.”

With the first of eight nuclear submarines not due to be delivered until 2040, Australia could face a capability gap as its Collins-class conventional submarines approach the end of their lives.

There has been speculation that France could provide Australia with a small interim fleet of diesel-electric subs.

Albanese's newly elected government agreed in June to pay French shipbuilder Naval Group a compensatory 555 million euros ($584 million) for breaking the submarine contract.

Australian Defense Department officials said at the time the compensation was generous in the hope of cooling French anger while enhancing security links between the two South Pacific powers.

Albanese said AUKUS was not brought up on Tuesday when he had his first bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.