Australia, NZ split group games equally at Women's World Cup

Five Australian cities — Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide — and four New Zealand cities — Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin and Hamilton, will host matches.

Australia will host 35 games and New Zealand 29.

The schedule favors the host countries — Australia will play every match in Australia if it wins Group B and keeps winning, New Zealand's only match outside New Zealand would be the final if it wins Group A and keeps winning.

Brisbane will host a quarterfinal and the third-place playoff. Other quarterfinal host cities are Sydney, Wellington and Auckland. Auckland’s Eden Park will join Sydney as a venue for the other semifinal.

Match pairings and kickoff times will not be determined until the draw is held.

Caption Australia's head coach Tony Gustavsson gestures during the international women's soccer match between the United States and Australia in Newcastle, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker