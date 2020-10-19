Australia: Most of 1,100 refugees in US deal have resettled

The resettlement deal “is operating very effectively to date,” Ablong said.

The end of the U.S. agreement was expected to leave around 80 asylum seekers on the poor island nations of Papua New Guinea and Nauru.

Australia deterred asylum seekers from coming by boat in 2013 by banning those who have arrived by sea from ever being allowed to settle on the Australian mainland.

Australia pays Papua New Guinea and Nauru to house such asylum seekers under deals that have been condemned by human rights groups.

Ian Rintoul, spokesman for the Australian advocacy group Refugee Action Coalition, said the fate of asylum seekers left on Nauru and in the Papua New Guinea capital Port Moresby was unclear.

“The government’s got no solution for the people that will be left behind,” Rintoul said.

New Zealand's offer to take 150 refugees a year has been refused while the United States continues to accept them.

The government's policy of denying resettlement to those who try to arrive by boat includes those who received medical treatment in Australia then got court injunctions preventing their return to Nauru and Papua New Guinea. There were currently 1,226 such asylum seekers in Australia, Ablong said.

Some see the U.S. resettlement deal as repayment for Australia agreeing to accept Honduran and Salvadoran refugees under a U.S.-led resettlement program from a camp in Costa Rica.