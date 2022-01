Australia, Japan sign defense pact as China concerns loom

While China wasn’t mentioned, its significance at the signing was implicit.

Japan’s ambassador to Australia, Shingo Yamagami, said that “in light of the deteriorating security environment, what Japan and Australia can do together is first of all to increase deterrence.”

Morrison said the agreement “will form an important part of Australia and Japan’s response to the uncertainty we now face and will underpin greater and more complex engagement in operability between the Australia Defense Force and Japan Self-Defense Forces.”

He called the pact a "pivotal moment for Australia and Japan and (for) the security of our two nations and our people.”

Malcolm Davis, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the agreement recognized the importance of establishing firm defense partnerships to deter an increasingly aggressive China.

“Japan is breaking away from its post-war constitutional constraints on the use of military force because Tokyo recognizes the challenges it is facing from China,” he told Sky News. “There is a territorial dispute between China and Japan ... and more significantly there is a growing concern China will make a move over Taiwan in the next few years.”

The pact builds on the strategic dialogue known as “the Quad,” which includes Japan, Australia, the United States and India. Australia last year also signed the Aukus agreement with the United States and Britain, both of which have pledged to help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, seen on screen, show off signed documents during a virtual summit to sign the Reciprocal Access Agreement, at Kishida's official residence in Tokyo, Japan Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The leaders of Japan and Australia signed a “landmark” defense agreement Thursday that allows closer cooperation between their militaries and stands as a rebuke to China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Issei Kato Caption Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, seen on screen, show off signed documents during a virtual summit to sign the Reciprocal Access Agreement, at Kishida's official residence in Tokyo, Japan Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The leaders of Japan and Australia signed a “landmark” defense agreement Thursday that allows closer cooperation between their militaries and stands as a rebuke to China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. (Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Issei Kato Credit: Issei Kato

