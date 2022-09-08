Australia enshrines in law 43% greenhouse gas reduction aim

The conservative opposition party voted against the bill. The opposition has advocated since 2015 a target of reducing emissions by between 26% and 28%.
Independent senator David Pocock insisted on several amendments touching on transparency and accountability before he supported the bill.
These were soon passed by the House of Representatives, where the government holds a majority. The government holds only 26 of the 76 Senate seats.
Greens party senators supported the 43% ambition although their proposed amendments to increase the target to at least 75% and ban future Australian coal and gas projects were defeated.
FILE - Electric car charger is pictured at a beachside car park in Sydney, Australia on July 26, 2022. Australia's Senate has voted, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, to ensure the government's elevated target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade is enshrined in law. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
An electric car gets charged at a supermarket carpark in Sydney, Australia on Nov. 9, 2021. Australia's Senate has voted, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, to ensure the government's elevated target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade is enshrined in law. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
FILE - A sign of electric car charging space is seen at a beachside car park in Sydney, Australia on July 26, 2022. Australia's Senate has voted, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, to ensure the government's elevated target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade is enshrined in law. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
FILE - This photo shows Liddell Power Station, left, and Bayswater Power Station, right, coal-powered thermal power stations near Muswellbrook in the Hunter Valley, Australia on Nov. 2, 2021. Australia's Senate has voted, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, to ensure the government's elevated target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade is enshrined in law. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)
