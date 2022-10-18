Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Wong described Morrison’s move as out of step internationally and a “cynical play" to win a byelection in a Sydney locale with a large Jewish population.

Morrison’s Liberal Party ran Jewish candidate Dave Sharma who was defeated in the byelection but won the seat in the next general election.

Morrison’s government was elected out of office in May after nine years in power.

Nasser Mashni, vice president of the human rights group Australia Palestine Advocacy Network, thanked the government for “differentiating itself from the dangerous political posturing of the previous government.”

“This reversal brings Australia back into the international consensus — Australia must not pre-empt the final status of Jerusalem,” Mashni said in a statement.

“Israel asserts that the entire city is exclusively theirs, denying Palestinian connection to their ancient spiritual, cultural and economic capital,” Mashni added.

Opposition foreign affairs spokesperson Simon Birmingham did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

