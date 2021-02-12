Austin police chief retires after criticism for use of force

While Manley said he did not feel weighed down by the job but was simply looking for a new start, he recognized the police profession is under scrutiny, re-imagination and redesign and said he is confident “APD will come out of this a strong agency.”

“It has been my greatest pride to not only serve among but to be given the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Austin Police Department,” Manley said. “We may be imperfect, but I promise you the men and women serving you, serving our community, have hearts of gold and are here to serve you.”

Following outcry over injuries sustained during previous confrontations with police, Manley announced the department would no longer shoot less-lethal weapons into crowds. The city announced in December that 11 Austin police officers had been disciplined for their actions during late May protests. The city did not detail the punishments or the specific complaints that led to the reviews.

Manley was the interim chief of police and became the lone candidate for his current role shortly after the department's work on the case of a serial mail bomber that terrified the capital city of Texas.

Spencer Cronk, Austin's City Manager who had recently stepped into his role when the serial bombings began, said he had personally been inspired by Manley's leadership during one of Austin's “most unprecedented public safety crisis.”

“Chief Manley's integrity, sense of duty and commitment to serving with distinction and professionalism have shaped his career,” Cronk said.

