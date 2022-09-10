Aussies Peer, Sanders a perfect pair, win US Open mixed

Sanders and Peers raced to a 4-1 lead in this match tiebreaker, then recovered after Flipkens and Roger-Vasselin grabbed the lead at 6-5.

“I trusted Johnny on his serves and volleys,” Sanders said, calling the tiebreaker a blur but remembering that she hoped “he can hit a good serve on match point.”

Peers did, firing an ace.

Sanders and Peers became the first Australian team to win the U.S. Open mixed doubles title since Rennae Stubbs and Todd Woodbridge in 2001. They earned $163,000.

Roger-Vasselin was playing in his first major mixed doubles final in his 25th attempt, including second with Flipkens.

Peers teamed with former women’s No. 1 Ash Barty last year in the Olympics, where the Australians won a bronze medal.

And after his lengthy search for a winning partner in a Grand Slam, Peers won't need to go hunting again for the next one, back home in Australia in 2023.

“We’re definitely playing Aussie,” he said.

John Peers, left, and Storm Sanders, of Australia, kiss the championship trophy after winning the mixed doubles final against Kirsten Flipkens, of Belgium, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, of France, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

John Peers, left, and Storm Sanders, of Australia, react after winning the mixed doubles final against Kirsten Flipkens, of Belgium, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, of France, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

John Peers, right, of Australia, returns a shot as partner Storm Sanders, of Australia, looks on during the mixed doubles final against Kirsten Flipkens, of Belgium, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, of France, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)