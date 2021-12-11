Aussie duo Leishman and Day take 3-shot lead in QBE Shootout

Leishman made eagle on the 10th hole during the scramble in the first round. This time, he holed out from 96 yards on the par-4 seventh hole to give the Australian duo command of the unofficial event at Tiburon Golf Club.

Defending champions Harris English and Matt Kuchar, were still in the mix for a fourth title at the Greg Norman charity event. They had a 66 and were tied for second with the teams of Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, and Billy Horschel and Sam Burns.