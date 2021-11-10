Augmented reality project brings Olympics birthplace to life

Tilt up and a towering statue of Zeus plated in ivory and gold comes into view; turn left and peer into the workshop used by the famed sculptor Phidias at the ancient sanctuary more than 2,400 years ago.
Microsoft started the project last year, scouring Olympia with drones and sensors, after reaching an agreement with the Greek government to build three data centers in greater Athens in an investment to reach up to $1 billion.
School students use a mobile app at the ancient site of Olympia, southwestern Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Microsoft launched a digital restoration project at the ancient birthplace of the Olympic Games in southern Greece Wednesday to provide visitors an immersive recreation of temples and competition areas as they walk through the ruins. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
The image of an ancient temple is reflected on a mixed-reality HoloLens headset worn by museum technician Kostas Baskakis as a projection of Ancient Olympia is seen in the background at the Olympic Museum in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The installation is part of a digital restoration project by Microsoft and the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sport at Ancient Olympia, birthplace of the Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Museum supervisor Xenia Vlahou watches a video projection of Ancient Olympia temple at the Olympic Museum in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The installation is part of a digital restoration project by Microsoft and the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sport at Ancient Olympia, birthplace of the Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, and school students use a mobile app at the ancient site of Olympia, southwestern Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Microsoft launched a digital restoration project at the ancient birthplace of the Olympic Games in southern Greece Wednesday to provide visitors an immersive recreation of temples and competition areas as they walk through the ruins. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and school students use a mobile app at the ancient site of Olympia, southwestern Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Microsoft launched a digital restoration project at the ancient birthplace of the Olympic Games in southern Greece Wednesday to provide visitors an immersive recreation of temples and competition areas as they walk through the ruins. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
A school student scans a QR code at the ancient site of Olympia, southwestern Greece, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Microsoft launched a digital restoration project at the ancient birthplace of the Olympic Games in southern Greece Wednesday to provide visitors an immersive recreation of temples and competition areas as they walk through the ruins. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Museum technician Kostas Baskakis, left, uses a computer at the Olympic Museum in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The installation is part of a digital restoration project by Microsoft and the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sport at Ancient Olympia, birthplace of the Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis
Museum supervisor Xenia Vlahou uses mixed-reality HoloLens headset as she stands in front of a scale model of Ancient Olympia at the Olympic Museum in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The installation is part of a digital restoration project by Microsoft and the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sport at Ancient Olympia, birthplace of the Olympic Games. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis