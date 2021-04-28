Audio publisher withdraws edition of new Philip Roth bio

“Recorded Books contracted directly with WW Norton to publish the audiobook version of ‘Philip Roth: The Biography.’ As such, we are following Norton’s lead on this title and are removing the audiobook version from sale,” according to a statement provided Wednesday to The Associated Press.

Norton announced Tuesday that it had stopped publication of the Roth book and a Bailey memoir, “The Splendid Things We Planned," it released in 2014. “Philip Roth," which Bailey spent nine years working on, came out April 6 and sold well enough to reach The New York Times' nonfiction bestseller list. Remaining copies appear to be in demand — as of Wednesday afternoon, “Philip Roth” ranked No. 35 on the Amazon.com bestseller list.