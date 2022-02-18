Audible founder Don Katz to be honored by PEN America

Don Katz has been named the literary and human rights organization's Business Visionary Honoree for “his transformative contributions to the world of literature and audio storytelling.”

Katz founded Audible in 1995 and guided it through a time of extraordinary growth and change, with digital technology helping audiobooks become one of publishing's most profitable and imaginative formats. Audible, purchased by Amazon.com in 2008, is both a top distributor and producer of audio works, including audio-only releases by Robert Caro, Yo-Yo Ma and James Taylor.